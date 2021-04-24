Playa de Palma, Mallorca.

Palma is 24 degrees with morning showers, afternoon sunshine, strong winds and a low of 11.

It’s 23 degrees and partly sunny, partly cloudy in Calvia with easterly winds gusting up to 40 kilometres an hour and an overnight temperature of 10.

Santanyi is 21 degrees and sunny, with fierce winds and a low of 11.

It’s 22 degrees and sunny but very blustery in Muro, with an overnight temperature of 9.

Soller is wet and very windy this morning, but it will be 24 degrees when the sun comes out and 8 overnight.

