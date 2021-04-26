Located in the heart of Palma, next to "Mercado del Olivar", La Burratina Italian gastronomy, is a store specialised in Italian and gourmet products.

They offer a vibrant gastronomy with typical products of the country. A great variety of sausages, pasta, flours, wines, liqueurs, sauces and sweets with authentic flavours that transport the diner to Italy.

La Burratina has a virtual space available to its customers where they can find all the products, always counting on the quality that characterises them. In addition, they have a totally free home delivery service to the entire island.

La Burratina, maintains the Italian essence in each of its products in order to transport the customer to Italy. And with their online shop they manage to bring the gastronomy of the country of the boot, synonymous with good taste, to the residents of Mallorca.

Don't just think about it, visit them at Calle Josep Tous I Ferrer number 10.

You can also order through their website www.italianqualitygourmet.es and take it home.