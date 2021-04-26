The 85.2m / 279'6 Custom expedition motor yacht 'Pacific' was built by Lurssen in Germany at their Lemwerder shipyard , she was delivered to her owner in 2010.

Some of the world’s largest and most luxurious superyachts are returning to Palma.

Currently moored in the Club de Mar is Pacific, an impressive 85.2m luxury yacht, built by Lurssen shipyard in Germany at their Lemwerder shipyard and delivered to her owner in 2010. And, who is the lucky owner?

The yacht with her elegant unique color, which can change in the sun, was bought by Leonid Mikhelson. According to Forbes, he is the third richest person in Russia with a net worth of $17.1 billIon. However, the owner of Pacific was the richest Russian in 2016.

The elegant superyacht can cruise at a speed of up to 14.4 knots with a maximum speed of 21.6 knots.

The Pacific has landing pads for two helicopters, one of which is on her stern in Palma, so guests can easily be transported to and from the yacht, where absolute comfort and luxury awaits. She can accommodate up to 12 guests and has a 28-strong crew.

On board, a lift makes it easy to move between floors and the impressive range of amenities ensures that every guest has an enjoyable time.

Whether they prefer, be it being pampered in the spa, relaxing in the Jacuzzi on deck or watching a film in the onboard cinema, guests have it all.

For those who enjoy staying active, there is also a well-equipped gym and a pool.

