A woman was in custody in Barcelona this morning after video evidence showed that she may have killed her boyfriend after a heated row in Palma.

According to police, there is evidence that the woman may have run-over her lover after a heated disagreement. The video appears to show the man, with his hands on the bonnet of the car trying to stop her driving away. But rather than stopping, it is alleged that the woman sped away, killing her boyfriend.

She initially told police that it was an accident but video images tell a different story. She was arrested in Barcelona after allegedly fleeing the island.