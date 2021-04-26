Woman arrested.

Woman arrested.

26-04-2021

A woman was in custody in Barcelona this morning after video evidence showed that she may have killed her boyfriend after a heated row in Palma.

According to police, there is evidence that the woman may have run-over her lover after a heated disagreement. The video appears to show the man, with his hands on the bonnet of the car trying to stop her driving away. But rather than stopping, it is alleged that the woman sped away, killing her boyfriend.

She initially told police that it was an accident but video images tell a different story. She was arrested in Barcelona after allegedly fleeing the island.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.