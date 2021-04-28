The Balearic govenment is desperate to get on Britain's "green list" which would allow easier travel to Mallorca and the other islands once international travel resumes in the UK.

Balearic president Francina Armengol called on the British government to look at the number of coronavirus cases per island rather than the region.

Minorca which is hugely popular with British tourists has had a lower incidence than Mallorca and Ibiza. Mallorca also has far fewer cases than places on the mainland

British Ambassador has told the Balearic government and authorities that there is no guarantee of Balearics "green list" differential treatment.