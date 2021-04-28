The regional health ministry is continuing to cancel appointments for teachers expecting to receive a second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine. It is waiting for the national ministry of health to make a decision on the use of AstraZeneca for people under the age of 55. A different vaccine would be one option, while sticking with one dose might be another.

Teachers are not the only professional group affected. Health workers not at the frontline, police and members of the state security forces have also had one dose of AstraZeneca. They are all receiving messages about the cancellation.

As of Tuesday, 227,472 people in the Balearics had received at least one dose of vaccine, with the Pfizer vaccine having been the most common; 75,596 had received two doses of vaccine.

The regional ministry has meanwhile asked pharmacies to help people access the online BitCita vaccination appointment system. This is in order to assist those who don't have computers or the necessary skills.