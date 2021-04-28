The Wednesday report from the Balearic health ministry indicates 57 new positive cases of cornonavirus, the same as Tuesday but with a lower test rate of 1.69% from 3,372 tests, 850 more than in the Tuesday report. There are 46 cases in Mallorca, six in Minorca and five in Ibiza.

Following a few days when the number of confirmed deaths rose because of a review of fatalities in January and February, the ministry reports no new deaths: the total is 820. The situation in Balearic hospitals is 35 Covid patients on wards (down one from Tuesday) and 23 patients in intensive care (up one). In Mallorca there are 24 patients on wards and 16 in ICU; in Ibiza, eleven and four; Minorca, three patients in ICU and none on wards.

Forty-five more people have recovered, seven of whom were in hospital. The health service in the Balearics is attending to a total of 949 active cases, a rise of 15, and primary care in Mallorca is monitoring 12 more people (717 in all).

The 14-day cumulative incidence of new cases per 100,000 remains 62.99 in the Balearics and is down from 55.47 to 55.13 in Mallorca. The seven-day incidence is up from 31.32 to 31.93 in the Balearics and up from 27.57 to 29.13 in Mallorca.

As to vaccination, 303,063 doses have been administered in the Balearics; 237,777 in Mallorca. There are 77,316 people who have received two doses in the Balearics; 62,956 in Mallorca.

In Mallorca's municipalities, there are increases in active cases in twelve of the 53. Figures in brackets indicates changes from the report of April 27.

Palma 542 (+8)

Inca 65 (no change)

Manacor 58 (-3)

Marratxi 43 (no change)

Calvia 42 (+1)

Muro 33 (no change)

Llucmajor 28 (-2)

Alcudia 27 (no change)

Andratx 26 (+2)

Pollensa 21 (+1)

Campos 19 (-3)

Felanitx 19 (no change)

Binissalem 17 (no change)

Lloseta 15 (no change)

Capdepera 14 (+1)

Sa Pobla 13 (-1)

Santa Margalida 12 (-1)

Soller 12 (no change)

Sant Llorenç 11 (+2)

Son Servera 9 (+1)

Santanyi 7 (+2)

Selva 7 (-1)

Bunyola 6 (no change)

Llubi 6 (no change)

Alaro 5 (no change)

Petra 5 (no change)

Santa Maria 5 (no change)

Montuiri 4 (no change)

Sencelles 4 (+1)

Sineu 4 (no change)

Porreres 3 (-1)

Arta 2 (-1)

Consell 2 (no change)

Ses Salines 2 (+1)

Vilafranca 2 (no change)

Algaida 1 (no change)

Ariany 1 (no change)

Buger 1 (no change)

Campanet 1 (no change)

Costitx 1 (no change)

Deya 1 (no change)

Lloret de Vistalegre 1 (-1)

Sant Joan 1 (+1)

Santa Eugenia 1 (no change)

Valldemossa 1 (+1)

Banyalbufar 0 (no change)

Escorca 0 (no change)

Esporles 0 (no change)

Estellencs 0 (no change)

Fornalutx 0 (no change)

Mancor de la Vall 0 (no change)

Maria de la Salut 0 (no change)

Puigpunyent 0 (no change)