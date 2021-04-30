Palma Cathedral, Mallorca.

04-01-2021Humphrey Carter

May kicks off with heavy rain, moderate winds, occasional sunshine, and a high of 19 falling to 13 after dark in Palma.

Calvia is 19, wet and windy this morning, with sunshine this afternoon and an overnight low of 10 degrees.

It’s a raining in Santanyi and partly sunny, partly cloudy the rest of the day with a high of 20 degrees falling to 10 overnight.

Alcudia is 19 cloudy and wet in the morning and mostly sunny this afternoon with a low of 11 degrees.

It's a miserable start to the day in Valldemossa with heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds, but there will be some sunny intervals later and the high of 15 will drop to 9 overnight.

