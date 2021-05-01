Use of the most environmentally sensitive ways on the Cala Figuera and Galatzó fincas in Calvia is not on a mass scale, but efforts are being made to avoid environmental risks through an awareness-raising campaign.

Calvia police and agents from the environment ministry have started joint controls of motorised activities, cycling and walking in areas considered to be of environmental and forestry importance.

The town hall says that there were two operations in April and that two more are planned this month. The results of the controls in April weren't as they might have been as there was some poor weather around and the numbers of walkers and others were minimal.