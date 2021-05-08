Mallorca Coastline.

Mallorca Coastline. archive photo.

01-06-2017Wendy Wighton Urquhart

It’s a beautiful sunny day in Palma with occasional clouds, a high of 26 degrees, a light breeze and a low of 13.

Calvia is 25 degrees and gorgeous with lots of sunshine, a mild wind to keep you cool and an overnight temperature of 12.

It’s 23 degrees and mostly sunny in Ses Salines with a strong easterly wind and a low of 12.

Slap on some suntan lotion if you’re in Pollensa, it’s 29 degrees with wall to wall sunshine, a cool southerly breeze and the temperature will drop to 13 after dark.

Deya is 26 degrees and sunny with afternoon winds gusting up to 40 kilometres an hour and a low of 13.

