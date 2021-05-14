Balearic Prresident: TV interview.

President Armengol, speaking on Friday.

14-05-2021

The President of the Balearic government, Francina Armengol, said during a TV interview this morning that if the rest of the country had the same figures as the Balearics, the islands would now be welcoming British tourists.

She said that the low number of cases in the Balearics would mean that the islands would be on Britain's green list, for quarantine-free travel.

Armengol defended the restrictions which her government has introduced in the Balearics, despite a wave of protest, especially from bar and restaurant staff.

The Balearic President had wanted the islands to be excluded from the rest of the country so that it could attract British tourists.

