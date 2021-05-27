What is it about Thursdays? For the third Thursday in a row, the health ministry's report indicates fewer than twenty new positive cases - 19, 15 and now 18. These daily numbers are all lower than usual and are on a par with last July. It's not as if there haven't been the tests, as there have been - 3,396 and a test rate of just 0.53%. On Wednesday there were 30 cases and a rate of 0.92% from 3,260 tests. Of the 18 cases, 13 are in Mallorca, three are in Minorca and two are in Ibiza.

No more deaths have been reported; the total remains 840 - 702 Mallorca; 100 Ibiza; 33 Minorca; five Formentera. On hospital wards, there are 20 Covid patients in Mallorca (down one), seven in Ibiza (no change), and two in Minorca (also no change). In intensive care, there are no changes - ten patients in Mallorca, one in Ibiza, one in Minorca.

Forty-one more people have recovered, two of whom were in hospital. The number of people being attended to by the health service in the Balearics (active cases) is down a further 24 to 638. Primary care in Mallorca is monitoring 487 people, down nine.

The 14-day cumulative incidence rate in the Balearics is up from 37.67 per 100,000 to 37.93. In Mallorca it is down from 34.49 to 34.37. The seven-day rate is up from 19.05 to 19.57 in the Balearics and remains 16.52 in Mallorca. Formentera currently has the highest rates - 41.28 for both 14 and seven days.

The vaccination programme - 517,739 doses have been administered in the Balearics; in Mallorca the figure is 410,318. There are 158,230 people who have been fully vaccinated in the Balearics; 126,673 in Mallorca. For the Balearics, 37.6% of the target population has been vaccinated and 16% have received the full course.