On Sunday morning, the national government delegation in the Balearics reported the detention of 52 migrants who had arrived in four boats in the early hours of Sunday.

Three of the boats, with 44 people on board (all male), were intercepted in the Cabrera archipelago between 03.49 and 06.10. The migrants were all taken to Palma.

The fourth boat was discovered near Colonia Sant Jordi. Eight people were subsequently stopped and detained.