President Armengol said on Monday that "the Balearic Islands are not yet considering doing away with the use of masks outdoors".

Decisions on the wearing of masks are ones to be taken at national level through the Inter-Territorial Council for the National Health System. Armengol acknowledged that mask-wearing is an issue which is being discussed, but she added that ending the use of masks outdoors was not a priority for the Balearics, which have "some of the best health data" in the country and are continuing along a path of "slow de-escalation".

The president suggested that judgement will have to be made regarding the future use of masks. "We will have to continue taking one with us, and it will depend when we put it on." For now, however, the government wants to wait until the vaccination programme is more advanced before ending the obligation to wear masks.

The governments in two regions of Spain, Castile-La Mancha and Galicia, have signalled their intention to scrap the compulsory wearing of masks outdoors. This is despite the fact that they don't have the powers to make such unilateral decisions.









