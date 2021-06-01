Mallorca has become a favoured location for the shooting of Netflix series. Last summer's lack of filming activity because of Covid interrupted location work that started with Turn Up Charlie, which starred Idris Elba, and continued with Álex Pina's White Lines. And now, a German production is to be shot at different locations in Soller this August.

Few details of this suspense drama series are as yet known. But it is understood that it will be set in the 1970s, that at least three episodes will be filmed in Mallorca and that the Taberna Biniaraix, Bar Sa Botigueta and Hotel La Vila will feature. There will also be shooting in natural areas.

The cast has not been confirmed yet, but it has been announced that many of the extras will be residents.