F35 at Ibiza Airport.

01-06-2021Periódico de Ibiza & Formentera
An F35 aircraft from the British Royal Navy flagship ‘HMS Queen Elizabeth’ has made an emergency landing in Ibiza.
The fifth generation F35 is part of a mixed US and Royal Airforce exercise aboard the aircraft carrier which is on its first deployment as part of the ‘Global Britain’ operation.
The 7-month tour in the Mediterranean Sea, Indian Ocean and Indo-Pacific will include interactions with 40 nations and more than 70 exercises and operations.
The participants test their technical and tactical knowledge during complex flight operations and computer-assisted scenarios, in a bid to improve their ability to fly and operate together, fine tune their combat readiness and increase their fighting capability.
A number of aircraft are taking part in ‘Atlantic Trident’ including U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II and KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft, U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II Aircraft; French Air and Space Force Rafale, E-3D Sentry, KC-135 Stratotanker, A330 Phenix and E3-F Airborne Warning and Control System aircraft; Royal Air Force Eurofighter Typhoon, A330 Voyager aircraft and F-35B Lightning aircraft.
When the F35 aircraft landed in Ibiza everyone thought it had just run out of fuel, but apparently there are problems with its landing gear.

Leo / Hace about 1 hour

What an embarrassment. Good thing it was not in the Central Pacific. Or maybe the crew wanted a good night out, lol.

