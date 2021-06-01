An F35 aircraft from the British Royal Navy flagship ‘HMS Queen Elizabeth’ has made an emergency landing in Ibiza.

The fifth generation F35 is part of a mixed US and Royal Airforce exercise aboard the aircraft carrier which is on its first deployment as part of the ‘Global Britain’ operation.

The 7-month tour in the Mediterranean Sea, Indian Ocean and Indo-Pacific will include interactions with 40 nations and more than 70 exercises and operations.

The participants test their technical and tactical knowledge during complex flight operations and computer-assisted scenarios, in a bid to improve their ability to fly and operate together, fine tune their combat readiness and increase their fighting capability.

A number of aircraft are taking part in ‘Atlantic Trident’ including U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II and KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft, U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II Aircraft; French Air and Space Force Rafale, E-3D Sentry, KC-135 Stratotanker, A330 Phenix and E3-F Airborne Warning and Control System aircraft; Royal Air Force Eurofighter Typhoon, A330 Voyager aircraft and F-35B Lightning aircraft.

When the F35 aircraft landed in Ibiza everyone thought it had just run out of fuel, but apparently there are problems with its landing gear.