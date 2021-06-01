The Tuesday report from the health ministry indicates 38 new positive cases - 23 in Mallorca, 13 in Ibiza and two in Minorca. The test rate is 1.15% based on 3,304 tests, lower than the 1.31% from 2,137 tests and 28 positives on Monday.

No more deaths have been reported; the total remains 840. On hospital wards in Mallorca, the number of Covid patients is back down to 13, having risen to 16. In Ibiza there are two more patients (eight), while Minorca now has none. The number of patients in intensive care in Mallorca is down one to ten. There are no changes in Ibiza (one) or in Minorca (one).

Thirty-six more people have recovered, five of whom were in hospital. The number of people being attended to by the health service in the Balearics (active cases) is up ten to 570. Primary care in Mallorca is monitoring 429 people, down four.

The 14-day cumulative incidence rate in the Balearics is up from 39.01 to 39.26 and the seven-day rate is down from 19.46 to 19.29.

As to the vaccination programme - 553,211 doses have been administered in the Balearics; in Mallorca the figure is 437,271. There are 172,679 people who have been fully vaccinated in the Balearics; 137,418 in Mallorca. For the Balearics, 39.9% of the target population has been vaccinated and 17.5% have received the full course.

At municipality level and in terms of 14-day cumulative incidence, Sa Pobla is 326.9 and is followed by Mancor de la Vall (196.3), Muro (148.8) and Sant Llorenç (125.8). These are the only municipalities with three-figure rates. The following 26 (out of a total of 53) are all zero: Ariany, Banyalbufar, Binissalem, Buger, Campanet, Costitx, Deya, Escorca, Esporles, Estellencs, Fornalutx, Lloret, Llubi, Maria de la Salut, Montuiri, Petra, Pollensa, Porreres, Puigpunyent, Sant Joan, Santa Eugenia, Selva, Sencelles, Sineu, Valldemossa and Vilafranca.