Puerto Portals beach, the area closest to Marineland and part of Magalluf Beach were closed down at noon on Tuesday.

Calvia City Council closed the beaches as a precaution, after the alarm was raised by technicians analysing the water quality. The water will be analysed again today and providing the indicators are normal, sunbathers and swimmers will be allowed back onto the beaches.

There’s been no confirmation of what was found in the water or whether there’s been a spillage of any kind in the area.

Adam / Hace about 7 hours

So much for TRANSPARENCY what is going on people this happens all the time the only way to end this is for Mallorca to be FINED for these more than frequent leakages causing these closures .

+5-