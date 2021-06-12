The main British Tour Operators have delayed trips to the Balearics yet again, because the Islands are still on the ‘Amber’ list, which means Brits would have to quarantine for 10 days when they get home.

TUI UK and Jet2 Holidays Group have postponed all operations with the Balearics until July 4 and Easyjet Holidays have cancelled almost all flights to the Balearics and the rest of Spain until mid-July.

The UK reviews its ‘Red’, ‘Amber’ and ‘Green’ lists every three weeks and British Tour Operators say they're confident that the Balearics will move from ‘Amber’ to ‘Green’ on June 24.

The British Government’s decision is crucial for hundred of hotels and tourism related companies in Mallorca.

Meanwhile, bookings from Germany are so strong that the Lutfhansa group has decided to use its 'Jumbo' and Airbus A350 planes for flights to Palma from Frankfurt and Munich in July and August, to meet the high demand from DER Touristik, FTI, Alltours and Schauinsland.

The Boeing 747-8, ’Jumbo’ can accommodate 365 passengers and the Airbus A350 can carry 293.

There’s been a substantial increase in air traffic from Germany, Central European and Nordic countries and AENA says 1,304 planes are scheduled to take off or land at Palma’s Son Sant Joan Airport this weekend and 80% of them are international flights.

FEHM is expecting a huge increase in flights as soon as the UK includes the Balearic Islands on its quarantine-free ‘Green’ list.

“The UK’s conservative position regarding international travel is affecting companies in Mallorca who are delaying opening until London makes its next 'Green' list decision in the last week of June,” said FEHM President, María José Aguiló.