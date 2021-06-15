The Tuesday report from the health ministry indicates 36 new positive cases - 25 Mallorca, ten Ibiza, one Minorca. These are 24 more than Monday and are from 1,141 more tests (2,880). The positivity rate is 1.25% compared with 0.69% on Monday.

No more deaths have been reported; the total is 843. On hospital wards, there are four fewer Covid patients in Mallorca (ten). There is one more patient in Ibiza (nine). The numbers of patients in intensive change are unchanged - Mallorca nine, Ibiza one.

Thirty-three more people have recovered, four of whom were in hospital. The number of active cases (hospitalisation and primary care) in the Balearics is up seven from Monday to 593. Primary care in Mallorca is attending to 397 people, up two.

The 14-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics is down from 42.17 to 41.83; the seven-day incidence is down from 21.08 to 20.23. In Mallorca, the 14-day incidence is down from 38.8 to 38.3. The positivity test rate in the Balearics is 1.14% (it was 1.15% on Monday) and 1.43% in Mallorca (1.42% on Monday).

As for vaccination, 15,129 more doses have been administered, taking the total from 708,290 on Monday to 723,419; in Mallorca the figure is 569,049. There are 276,163 people in the Balearics who have had the complete course (9,158 more than on Monday); 218,297 in Mallorca. 48.7% of the target population have had at least one dose; 28% have had the complete course.

New positive cases at municipality level in Mallorca over the past seven days:

62: Palma

28: Manacor

26: Sa Pobla

14: Calvia

8: Llucmajor

5: Alcudia, Son Servera

4: Campos

3: Inca, Marratxi

2: Alaro, Pollensa, Selva, Soller

1: Capdepera, Costitx, Petra, Porreres, Santa Margalida, Santa Maria, Santanyi, Ses Salines, Vilafranca.