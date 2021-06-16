Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez told parliament this morning that soon we will be saying adios to the face mask outdoors and hola to a return to normality.
Sanchez says that the high level of vaccination across the country meant that soon face coverings would no longer be needed.
His upbeat words had been echoed by the chief medical officer in the Balearics on Tuesday.
Juan love / Hace about 2 hours
Wow! We are so fortunate and thankful. Seeing as Spain is one of the only Countries in the World still wearing them outside (due to the fact that they are next to pointless in open air anyway), we should not still be wearing them at all.
Not yet / Hace about 3 hours
Although fully aware that the general public are fed up with the face masks, I do not think it is a good idea to take off this restriction at least not in all cases.
For our future I think we should wait until the end of September at the earliest.
yes2freedom / Hace about 5 hours
so says the socialist aka communist politician... waiting for more legal cases to be brought against governments that stole and removed our god given human rights and freedoms last year and this year... they only got away with after watching Italy terrorise their people and jumped on the bandwagon. Let us see the legal cases brought for the People