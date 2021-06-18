The Friday report from the health ministry indicates 42 new positive cases of coronavirus - 38 in Mallorca, three in Minorca and one in Formentera. These are 17 more than Thursday. The test rate is 1.69% from 2,485 tests; Thursday's rate was 0.78% from 3,205 tests.

No more deaths have been reported; the total is 844. On hospital wards, there are two more Covid patients in Mallorca (ten), while in Ibiza the number is down three to seven. There are eight patients in intensive care - seven in Mallorca and one in Ibiza.

Thirty-four more people have recovered, two of whom were in hospital. The number of active cases (hospitalisation and primary care) in the Balearics is up fourteen to 583. Primary care in Mallorca is attending to 391 people, up nine.

The 14-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics is down from 42.42 to 42.00; the seven-day incidence is up from 20.14 to 20.40. In Mallorca, the 14-day incidence is down from 39.4 to 38.6. The positivity test rate in the Balearics for seven days is up from 1.15% to 1.18% and is up from 1.38% to 1.41% in Mallorca.

In terms of vaccination, the total number of doses administered in the Balearics is 766,017; in Mallorca the figure is 604,451. There are 298,751 people in the Balearics who have had the complete course; 237,186 in Mallorca. 51.1% of the target population have had at least one dose; 30.2% have had the complete course.

New positive cases at municipality level in Mallorca over the past seven days:

61: Palma

29: Manacor

20: Sa Pobla

13: Calvia

9: Marratxi

4: Son Servera

3: Alcudia, Campos, Felanitx, Llucmajor, Santa Maria, Santanyi, Soller

2: Inca, Pollensa, Porreres, Selva

1: Alaro, Capdepera, Esporles, Ses Salines, Vilafranca.