Healthcare Professionals on duty in Palma.

21-06-2021M. À. Cañellas

97 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed in the Balearic Islands over the weekend, but there were no fatalities, according to the Ministry of Health.

27 new cases were reported from 2,485 diagnostic tests on Monday; 31 infections on Sunday; and 39 on Saturday.

The situation in Hospitals is under control and the number of people being admitted with coronavirus is low. 19 people have been admitted to the Covid ward and 9 are in Intensive Care.

6 patients have been discharged in the last few hours and another 98 patients who were infected have overcome the disease, according to Primary Care.

61,019 people have been infected with coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic and 844 patients have died.

52 percent of the target population of the Balearic Islands has now received at least one dose of the Covid vaccine and 320,126 have had both jabs.

As of Monday, 623,891 vaccine doses had been administered in Mallorca and 402,5089 people had been given at least one dose of the vaccine.

