84 people from the Balearic Islands are in IB-Salut quarantine hotels and 58 of them are from Mallorca, according to Dr Javier Arranz, Spokesperson for the Autonomous Committee of Infectious Diseases.

He says less than half of the patients are tourists and most are either asymptomatic or have been in close contact with someone who’s been diagnosed with coronavirus.

Migrants must also self-isolate as a precaution and are also welcome at IB-Salut hotels.

The Balearic Islands now has a cumulative incidence rate of 42 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days and it has been stable for two months.