Social Club, Palma.

Social Club, Palma.

20-06-2021Jaume Morey

Mallorca is champing at the bit to get nightlife back on track and the de-escalation of the restrictions imposed on the Sector will be determined via a pilot test this Saturday at the Social Club on the Paseo Marítimo in Palma.

Around 600 people will be allowed in, but they must be willing to comply with a series of access requirements.

They must buy a ticket from the organisers of the event; be able to prove that they’ve either had one Covid jab at least 15 days before the event, are fully vaccinated or can submit a negative antigen test.

The Ministry of Health has already started setting up areas for those who need to take a rapid antigen test.

