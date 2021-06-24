Latest figures from the National Statistics Institute show that as of January 1 this year the population of the Balearics was 1,219,423 - an increase of 8,698.

This rise is lower by comparison with previous years, but it was - as is generally always the case - the highest percentage rise in the country. The 0.72% increase was well above the national average of 0.13%. In five regions, there were falls in population - Asturias, the Basque Country, Castile and León, Extremadura and Galicia.

The rise in the Balearics - seven per 1,000 inhabitants - compares with 18 per 100,000 in the two years before the pandemic. The health and economic crisis led to 2,106 people leaving the Balearics and returning to their Spanish regions of origin or other regions. This fall was offset by the number of people who arrived from abroad - 10,050.

The figures indicate that 888,076 people who were born in Spain live in the Balearics and that there are 331,347 people who were born abroad, albeit many of them are Spanish nationals. Of people from other countries, 140,156 were born in a European country and 112,345 were born in a South American country. There are 40,588 people from Africa, 17,367 from Asia, 15,967 from Central America and 4,213 from North America.

In 2020, 4,492 people arrived from South America and 2,478 from a European country.