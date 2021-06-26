It’s 30 degrees, warm and sunny in Palma today with moderate southerly winds and a low of 19.

Andratx is partly sunny, partly cloudy with a high of 28 degrees, light winds and an overnight temperature of 18.

There's plenty of sunshine in Santanyi and the daytime high of 29 will fall to 17 after dark.

Muro is 34 degrees and scorching hot with a mild breeze and a low of 16.

And it’s 31 and sunny in Soller with a light northerly wind and an overnight temperature of 17 degrees.