Migrants taken to Portocolom, Mallorca

On Monday, the migrants were taken initially to Portocolom.

28-06-2021Gori Vicens

On Tuesday morning, two migrant boats were intercepted off Cabrera. There were 26 migrants in all - 23 men and three women. The Guardia Civil and the Maritime Safety Agency took them to Palma for Covid testing and to be handed over to the National Police.

The first boat was detected by surveillance radar at 1.18am, the second at 6.39am. One boat had twelve people on board, the other 14. Covid testing is carried out as routine. Any migrant testing positive is taken to the 'Covid hotel', the Palma Bellver. Otherwise, the migrants are transferred to the mainland.

On Monday, a boat with 18 men was intercepted in the Cabrera area. So far this year, 22 boats have arrived in the Balearics with a total of 316 migrants - 248 in Mallorca (and Cabrera), 33 in Ibiza and 35 in Formentera.

