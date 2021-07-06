Maritime Safety Agency helicopter in Mallorca

The Maritime Safety Agency helicopter.

06-07-2021Efe

The Maritime Safety Agency's helicopter went to the rescue of fourteen migrants on Tuesday morning.

Distress signals from the migrants' boat were seen by a yacht in an area south of the Cabrera archipelago. The Maritime Safety Agency established the location and the evacuation of the migrants, all men, was effected between 2.50am and 5.25am. The helicopter made two pick-ups, both with seven people. The migrants were taken by the helicopter to Son Sant Joan Airport.

On Monday, two other migrant boats were intercepted. Both in the Portocolom area, there were 30 people on board in all.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.