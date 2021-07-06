The Maritime Safety Agency's helicopter went to the rescue of fourteen migrants on Tuesday morning.

Distress signals from the migrants' boat were seen by a yacht in an area south of the Cabrera archipelago. The Maritime Safety Agency established the location and the evacuation of the migrants, all men, was effected between 2.50am and 5.25am. The helicopter made two pick-ups, both with seven people. The migrants were taken by the helicopter to Son Sant Joan Airport.

On Monday, two other migrant boats were intercepted. Both in the Portocolom area, there were 30 people on board in all.