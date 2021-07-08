Intensive care, Mallorca

Incidence rate right up, but hospital admissions remain low.

08-07-2021Teresa Ayuga

The Thursday report from the health ministry indicates another sizeable increase in the number of new positive cases of coronavirus - 510, which are 88 more than on Wednesday. The positivity test rate is also up - from 8.82% on Wednesday to 9.55%. The rate is based on 5,540 tests, which is a high number in itself. By island, the day's cases are Mallorca 358, Minorca 95, Ibiza 53, Formentera four.

The seven-day positivity rate for the Balearics is up from 7.63% to 8.28%; in Mallorca from 7.51% to 8.52%

The 14-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics has risen from 218.43 to 244.2. In Mallorca, it is up from 185.6 to 205.1. In Minorca, from 626.3 to 718.3. The seven-day incidence rate for the whole of the Balearics has gone up from 146.64 to 157.06.

The 14-day incidence rate among the 16-29 age group has risen from 772.04 to 858.61.

On hospital wards, there are three fewer Covid patients than on Wednesday - 49 in all. The three relate to Mallorca, where the number is down to 33; in both Ibiza and Minorca there are eight patients. There are thirteen patients in intensive care - Mallorca ten, Ibiza two, Minorca one.

One hundred and seventy-six more people have recovered, nine of whom were in hospital. The health service in the Balearics is attending to a total of 3,155 people (active cases). In Mallorca, primary care is monitoring 1,966 people.

The vaccination. A total of 1,043,942 doses have been administered in the Balearics; 814,880 in Mallorca. 60.9% of the target population has had at least one dose; 44.9% the complete course.

For Mallorca's municipalities, the seven-day cumulative incidence looks like this:

Alaro: 142.4

Alcudia: 76.9

Algaida: 138.1

Andratx: 35.0

Arta: 162.8

Banyalbufar: 191.2

Binissalem: 148.5

Buger: 92.0

Bunyola: 101.5

Calvia: 90.9

Campanet: 151.1

Campos: 381.1

Capdepera: 32.9

Consell: 266.7

Esporles: 136.9

Felanitx: 109.9

Inca: 44.5

Lloseta: 130.7

Llubi: 87.0

Llucmajor: 246.3

Manacor: 76.4

Mancor de la Vall: 130.9

Marratxi: 124.6

Muro: 67.6

Palma: 139.4

Petra: 34.0

Pollensa: 252.1

Porreres: 17.9

Puigpunyent: 97.8

Sa Pobla: 72.7

Sant Joan: 46.6

Sant Llorenç: 171.6

Santa Eugenia: 243.8

Santa Margalida: 78.1

Santa Maria: 106.9

Santanyi: 80.8

Selva: 98.0

Sencelles: 118.7

Ses Salines: 372.8

Soller: 44.0

Son Servera: 135.4

Vilafranca: 86.6

The incidence has been zero for the past seven days in: Ariany, Costitx, Deya, Escorca, Estellencs, Fornalutx, Lloret de Vistalegre, Maria de la Salut, Montuiri, Sineu, Valldemossa.

In Minorca, seven-day incidence rates include Ferreries, 1120.6; Ciutadella, 872.9; Alaior, 517.6.

In terms of 14-day incidence rates, the highest in the Balearics are: Ferreries, 1467.0; Ciutadella, 1242.3; Alaior, 633.8; Es Mercadal, 620.8; Ses Salines, 608.3; Es Migjorn Gran, 546.8; Campos, 496.3; Llucmajor, 455.6; Consell, 363.6; Pollensa, 324.2.

