09-07-2021Instagram Catherine Zeta-Jones

Hollywood stars Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones are still enjoying their lengthy summer holiday in Mallorca at Michael's coastal estate S'Estaca near Valldemossa and the couple went on Instagram to show how much they are loving their time on the island and love each other.

The Oscar-winning couple have been on the island since early May and have been seen out and about with the rest of the family making the most of the beautiful island and all its attractions.

