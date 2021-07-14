Arta City Council has launched an awareness campaign called ‘Colònia Eco' in collaboration with Colònia de Sant Pere restaurateurs, to educate people about the effects of dumping cigarette butts on the beach and reduce environmental pollution.

The initiative was inspired by Colònia de Sant Pere residents who are demanding that cigarette butts be eradicated from the sand.

Restaurants and businesses in Colònia de Sant Pere are to be given hundreds of portable, biodegradable ashtrays to hand out to their customers, to raise awareness about the importance of responsible behaviour.

A few years ago Colònia de Sant Pere was declared a 'smokeless, healthy beach', with the aim of reducing the environmental impact of cigarette butts.