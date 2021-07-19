Detained at Palma airport.

23-06-2021DAN HIMBRECHTS

A British tourist on a stag night in Magalluf was forced to cancel his wedding and exchange a date with his bride for a dressing down from a Palma judge.

The British tourist and a group of friends were celebrating in Magalluf when he decided to crash his rented moped into the sea. But just as he was about to board the flight home at Palma airport he was arrested by police. He was taken before a Palma judge who withdrew his passport until he paid a 6,000 euro fine. The clock was ticking, he was getting married the next day. He pleaded with the judge because the money failed to arrive, but no, the judiciary stood firm. So he had to make the call to his wife-to-be and tell that the wedding would be postpond.

Finally the money arrived and he was free to go.....but he had plenty of explaining to do when he returned home.

