Restaurants told to close earlier.

Restaurants told to close earlier.

19-07-2021

The Balearic government is taking radical action to curb the number of coronavirus cases in the islands. From this Saturday all social gatherings, which do not involve people from the same household, will be banned. The measure will last for the next two weeks.

From this Thursday, restaurants will have to close by 1a.m. and restrictions introduced on seating, eight people per table (instead of 12) outside and four people (instead of six) inside. But the Balearic government has decided not to make the mask compulsory again in public areas.

All these measures are being introduced to stop the gatherings of large numbers of young people.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Hilary McCain / Hace 44 minutes

So stupid, all the vulnerable have been vaccinated for months - anyone else who wants one has been able to get a vaccine. They are causing so much suffering and hardship over absolutely nothing. Dumb government, so dumb.

+5-

Aa / Hace about 1 hour

And so we have it the end of the 2021 season, unbelievable this bal govt,

+8-

john / Hace about 4 hours

So,does that include tourists who have travelled together and are NOT from the same Family can't drink together? Try and enforce that one..good luck!!

+21-