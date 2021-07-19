The Balearic government is taking radical action to curb the number of coronavirus cases in the islands. From this Saturday all social gatherings, which do not involve people from the same household, will be banned. The measure will last for the next two weeks.
From this Thursday, restaurants will have to close by 1a.m. and restrictions introduced on seating, eight people per table (instead of 12) outside and four people (instead of six) inside. But the Balearic government has decided not to make the mask compulsory again in public areas.
All these measures are being introduced to stop the gatherings of large numbers of young people.
Hilary McCain / Hace 44 minutes
So stupid, all the vulnerable have been vaccinated for months - anyone else who wants one has been able to get a vaccine. They are causing so much suffering and hardship over absolutely nothing. Dumb government, so dumb.
Aa / Hace about 1 hour
And so we have it the end of the 2021 season, unbelievable this bal govt,
john / Hace about 4 hours
So,does that include tourists who have travelled together and are NOT from the same Family can't drink together? Try and enforce that one..good luck!!