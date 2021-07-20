The owner of Artmadams Hotel, Jaime España, has launched an online petition to drum up support for the mural by José Luis Mesas painted on the facade of the property, which Palma City Council claims is unlicensed.

The petition at www.artmadams.es began on Friday night and already has more than 1,500 signatures which España hopes will strengthen his case and protect the artwork.

The campaign to save the artwork includes a written request to Palma Mayor, José Hila, from España.

“Mayor Hila, find a solution that prevents the City Council from erasing the mural that has been created for us,” it says. "Do not destroy art and private initiative.” It also highlights the fact that Jaime España "has made a huge investment inside and outside his establishment in order to make it a benchmark for art in the Balearic capital."

España has requested a meeting with Heritage officials at the Consell de Mallorca to discuss the possible protection of the mural as an asset of artistic interest and PP is planning to present a proposal for the mural to be declared a facade of municipal tourist interest.

Jaime España says Cort has not officially asked him to remove the mural yet, which cost around 150,000 euros and has vowed to take the matter to court if necessary.

A few days ago, the Gerència d’Urbanisme ordered the removal of the mural within 30 days "by strictly technical criteria of heritage protection and visual impact in a unique neighbourhood," and has threatened to fine España if it’s not removed.

The initial fine is calculated at 10% of the cost of the mural with recurring fines for the same amount every month until it is removed, up to a maximum of twelve months.