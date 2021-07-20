Number of Covid-19 cases

Number of Covid-19 cases reported on the Balearic Islands for Tuesday July 20.

20-07-2021www.caib.es

The Balearic ministry for health reported 802 new cases of Covid in the last 24 hours across the islands. bucking the downward trend of recent days. This represents an increase of 309 cases compared to Monday.

Over the last three days case numbers have been falling and comes as the Balearic government prepares to introduce new restrictions. The Ministry for Health also said that one person had died of Covid.

The new restrictions are: From this Saturday all social gatherings involving people from different households are banned after 1a.m. The measure will last for the next two weeks.

From this Thursday, restaurants will have to close by 1a.m. and restrictions introduced on seating, eight people per table (instead of 12) outside and four people (instead of six) inside. But the Balearic government has decided not to make the mask compulsory again in public areas.

