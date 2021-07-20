There is fresh speculation in the mainstream British media that Spain could be added to the Amber Plus British travel list which would mean that even tourists who had received both jabs would have to quarantine on their return home.

Many of the UK national newspapers were reporting that Spain and Greece could join France on the hit list after a rise in the number of cases.

With thousands of British tourists heading to our shores this week the move would be a severe blow and could dent holiday bookings.

At the moment you can travel to the Balearics without quarantine on your return home if you have been vaccinated twice.

Newspapers were reporting that a decision would be taken at cabinet level.