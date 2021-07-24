Queen's Sofia last year strolling through Palma streets during her summer holidays

Queen's Sofia last year strolling through Palma streets during her summer holidays.

24-07-2021JULIAN AGUIRRE

A fter a few days of uncertainty and confirmation as to whether or not the Queen Sofía, was in Marivent, we can now be sure that the mother of King Felipe VI arrived on the island on Thursday on a flight from Switzerland.

Queen Sofía, as she does every summer, is the first to appear at the Palace.

The visit of King Felipe VI’s mother is customary on the island throughout the year, especially during the spring and summer months.

So these days Queen Sofía may be seen again wearing a mask, strolling naturally through the most central streets of Palma.

