It's hot. That is indisputable, even more so in summer. But this Saturday the temperatures in some parts of Mallorca were unusually high, exceeding 40 degrees centigrade, according to data recorded by the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET).

At 2:20 p.m., the AEMET thermometer read 41.3ºC in Petra, while an hour later it registered 40.5ºC in Porreres. Other areas of the island came close, although they did not hit 40ºC: Llucmajor and Sineu melted at 39.4ºC, while Sa Pobla recorded at 39ºC.

And it's much of the same today!