In the early hours of this morning just before the entry into force of the new COVID-19 restriction that bans social gatherings between 01:00 and 06:00 hours, Local and National Police stormed the Playa de Palma to prevent illegal street parties breaking out once the bars closed at 01:00.
A similar operation was mounted along the Paseo Mallorca and on the main industrial estates and the police managed to stop the parties and send everyone home or back to their hotels.
During the early hours of this morning the security forces controlled a total of 176 vehicles, identified 24 people and issued 76 fines for binge-drinking.
This weekend, a total of 314 vehicles were checked, 24 people were identified, 182 reports were drawn up, 16 breathalyser tests were carried out, of which 12 were positive and 35 traffic offences were reported.
Colin Allcars / Hace about 1 hour
Mark Badoer / Hace about 2 hours Anti social behaviour....... They are just young people, that want some form of life back. Can't really blame them. Young people think it asocial behaviour that old people demand them to stay in and not enjoy life. You are just a grumpy old fart.
James / Hace about 2 hours
I'm with the cops on this 100% Buggar off.
Mark Badoer / Hace about 3 hours
Colin Allcars / Hace about 3 hours
Great news, but why has it taken so long to take action? The spread of Covid and effects of anti-social behaviour could’ve been vastly reduced if robust policing had been employed at the outset.