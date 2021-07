An Englishman has taken the helm at one of Mallorca´s most succesful companies, Air Europa. Richard Clark has been appointed Director General of the airline which is in the process of merging with the International Airlines Group, owners of British Airways and Iberia.

Clark joined the company in 1987 and helped Air Europa grow into one of the leading airlines in Spain.

Air Europa has a fleet of 36 aircraft serving 72 destinations worldwide.