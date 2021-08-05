Migrant boats, Mallorca

Seven boats with migrants on Thursday.

05-08-2021Archive

One hundred and twenty-one more migrants were detained on Thursday. Five boats were detected by the radar system between 7.15am and midday. They were all off the Cabrera archipelago. The first boat had 14 migrants, the second two both had 16, the fourth 17 and the fifth 15.

Around 1.30pm, 27 more migrants were rescued from a sixth boat. It was also in the Cabrera area and had been been spotted by an oil tanker. A seventh boat with 16 people was then intercepted shortly after 2pm near Cala d'Or. A fishing boat had advised the Guardia Civil.

Not including these seven boats, forty boats with 578 migrants have so far arrived in the Balearics this year. In 2020, there were 112 boats with 1,464 people.

