The police and the Guardia Civil had to deal with a crowd of some 500 people on Magalluf's Calle Punta Ballena.

09-08-2021Última hora

At around 1.30am on Sunday morning, police and the Guardia Civil had to deal with a crowd of some 500 people on Magalluf's Calle Punta Ballena. Many were gathered outside the Capitol bar, and there were some incidents. A police charge dispersed the crowd, a number of whom went onto the beach. Sweeps of the beach eventually removed them.

Businesses on Punta Ballena have thanked the police for acting quickly. There are regulations against consuming alcohol on the street and against social gatherings between 1am and 6am. Bars have to close at 1am, while beaches are supposed to be closed from 10pm.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Mr B / Hace about 5 hours

And you wonder why decent people hate Magalluf!

+13-