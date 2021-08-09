At around 1.30am on Sunday morning, police and the Guardia Civil had to deal with a crowd of some 500 people on Magalluf's Calle Punta Ballena. Many were gathered outside the Capitol bar, and there were some incidents. A police charge dispersed the crowd, a number of whom went onto the beach. Sweeps of the beach eventually removed them.

Businesses on Punta Ballena have thanked the police for acting quickly. There are regulations against consuming alcohol on the street and against social gatherings between 1am and 6am. Bars have to close at 1am, while beaches are supposed to be closed from 10pm.