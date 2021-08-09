The Monday report from the Balearic health ministry indicates 240 new positive cases of coronavirus. These are 169 fewer than on Sunday. The number of new cases is always lower on a Monday because of the amount of testing, so the rather more pertinent figure is the test rate. This is 8.29% from 2,987 tests whereas Sunday's rate was 10.57% from 3,872 tests.

The number of new cases by island does point to the lack of testing on the other islands. Of the 240, 220 are in Mallorca. There are 19 in Ibiza, none in Minorca and one in Formentera. Of the 409 cases on Sunday, there were 286 in Mallorca, 95 in Ibiza, 23 in Minorca and five in Formentera. Saturday's, when the test rate was 8.76%, were Mallorca 378, Ibiza 46, Minorca 24 and Formentera one.

Compared with Friday, when the ministry last gave comprehensive details, the seven-day test rate in the Balearics is down from 10.90% to 10.28%; in Mallorca it is down to 11.98% from 12.58%.

The 14-day cumulative incidence (also compared with Friday) is 808.1 in the Balearics; it was 906.8. In Mallorca this figure is down to 740.9 from 808.0. On the other islands - Minorca 513.4 (was 647.2); Ibiza 1394.4 (1657.8); Formentera 848.5 (991.3). The seven-day incidence in the Balearics is 291.58; it was 345.70 on Friday.

The 14-day incidence by age group:

Under-16 - 910.59 (was 930.56 on Friday)

16-29 - 1495.94 (this was 1864.92 on Friday and peaked at 2582.86 on July 30)

30-39 - 1024.22 (1166.93)

40-49 - 679.53 (729.97)

50-59 - 473.47 (505.44)

60-69 - 443.57 (475.13)

Over-70 - 340.62 (328.32).

The number of Covid patients on wards has risen by six in Mallorca to 261 and by eight in Ibiza (to 90). There are ten patients in Minorca, which is no change. In intensive care, there are 65 Covid patients in Mallorca (three more) and 14 in Ibiza (one more). There are five patients in Minorca (no change). ICU Covid occupancy is up from 24.3% to 25.5%.

Primary care cases in the Balearics are down by 870 to 12,042; in Mallorca by 422 to 8,952. These suggest high numbers of recoveries, figures for which are no longer typically supplied.

Vaccination - 784,329 people in the Balearics have had at least one dose (75.8% of the target population); 618,058 in Mallorca. The number of people who have had the full course is 679,757 (65.7%); 530,701 in Mallorca.

Since the start of the pandemic:

Total cases - 88,595

Deaths - 877.

At municipality level, the 14-day incidence is:

Ibiza - 1957.8 (1001 cases over the 14-day period)

Sant Antoni (Ibiza) - 1324.3 (358)

Es Mercadal (Minorca) - 1316.8 (70)

Sant Josep (Ibiza) - 1182.7 (328)

Campanet - 1057.4 (28)

Calvia - 1044.3 (540)

Muro - 1000.8 (74)

Manacor - 979.2 (436)

Santa Eularia (Ibiza) - 975.7 (384)

Lloret de Vistalegre - 974.3 (14)

Formentera - 848.5 (101)

Inca - 840.3 (283)

Palma - 821.1 (3470)

Sa Pobla - 821.0 (113)

Santa Eugenia - 792.2 (13)

Arta - 789.1 (63)

Campos - 753.3 (85)

Santanyi - 743.6 (92)

Fornalutx - 736.4 (5)

Buger - 736.0 (8)

Puigpunyent - 733.9 (15)

Mancor de la Vall - 719.9 (11)

Maria de la Salut - 712.7 (16)

Esporles - 704.1 (36)

Sant Joan de Labritja (Ibiza) - 699.5 (46)

Porreres - 681.5 (38)

Sencelles - 652.8 (22)

Alcudia - 605.2 (126)

Andratx - 594.8 (68)

Sant Llorenç - 572.0 (50)

Binissalem - 571.0 (50)

Llucmajor - 566.9 (214)

Pollensa - 564.3 (94)

Lloseta - 555.4 (34)

Marratxi - 551.4 (208)

Bunyola - 551.1 (38)

Ferreries (Minorca) - 550.1 (27)

Santa Margalida - 515.7 (66)

Sineu - 496.3 (20)

Ciutadella (Minorca) - 493.7 (151)

Alaro - 480.7 (27)

Llubi - 478.7 (11)

Es Castell (Minorca) - 475.4 (36)

Alaior (Minorca) - 475.3 (45)

Capdepera - 468.8 (57)

Mahon (Minorca) - 442.7 (131)

Santa Maria - 440.8 (33)

Son Servera - 423.1 (50)

Sant Joan - 419.6 (9)

Felanitx - 417.5 (76)

Sant Lluís (Minorca) - 415.7 (28)

Algaida - 414.3 (24)

Petra - 407.9 (12)

Soller - 381.4 (52)

Ses Salines - 372.8 (19)

Consell - 363.6 (15)

Valldemossa - 348.4 (7)

Vilafranca - 346.2 (12)

Deya - 317.5 (2)

Estellencs - 305.8 (1)

Selva - 294.1 (12)

Costitx - 225.7 (3)

Es Migjorn Gran (Minorca) - 205.1 (3)

Banyalbufar - 191.2 (1)

Montuiri - 133.9 (4)

Ariany - 110.9 (1)

Escorca - 0