IB-Salut has admitted that a number of Covid Passports were mailed to the wrong addresses at the end of July.

The mistakes were apparently due to a computer error that renamed the certificates and IB-Salut says the Spanish Data Protection Agency has already been informed of the situation.

A new, simpler Digital Passport method was introduced last week, whereby people enter their health card number, date of birth and the last three digits of their mobile phone on the patient portal, then receive an SMS code that allows them to download the certificate.

People can also pick up their Covid Passports in person from authorised collection points.