Miguel Pérez Marsá, president of the Abone nightlife association in the Balearics, says that renting out private terraces for events "further ratchets up illegality" in Mallorca. He adds that "we are sick and tired of seeing adverts of this type for private homes and villas".

"The government has to do something to regulate this type of activity." There are these illegal parties and yet "when something happens on Punta Ballena (Magalluf), it's all over the television".

He explains that he knows someone who rented out his chalet. "When he returned, there was rubbish and filth everywhere. You can rent out a house, but not for an illegal party."