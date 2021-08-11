Clubs are closed, and so events are being organised on private property.

11-08-2021Pexels

Miguel Pérez Marsá, president of the Abone nightlife association in the Balearics, says that renting out private terraces for events "further ratchets up illegality" in Mallorca. He adds that "we are sick and tired of seeing adverts of this type for private homes and villas".

"The government has to do something to regulate this type of activity." There are these illegal parties and yet "when something happens on Punta Ballena (Magalluf), it's all over the television".

He explains that he knows someone who rented out his chalet. "When he returned, there was rubbish and filth everywhere. You can rent out a house, but not for an illegal party."

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.