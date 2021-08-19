Marratxi town hall is to limit the use of sports facilities. Between 9pm and 9am, their use will not be permitted. The reason is to try and prevent anti-social behaviour and "botellón" street drinking in particular.

These facilities, which include skateparks, have become nighttime locations for the botellón. Residents' complaints have increased as a result.

The town hall has modified bylaws that cover outdoor leisure activities and the general environment. There is all-party support for this measure, which gives the local police the power to issue fines of between 50 and 600 euros.