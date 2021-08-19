Skatepark in Marratxi, Mallorca

Skateparks have become venues for drinking.

Marratxi town hall is to limit the use of sports facilities. Between 9pm and 9am, their use will not be permitted. The reason is to try and prevent anti-social behaviour and "botellón" street drinking in particular.

These facilities, which include skateparks, have become nighttime locations for the botellón. Residents' complaints have increased as a result.

The town hall has modified bylaws that cover outdoor leisure activities and the general environment. There is all-party support for this measure, which gives the local police the power to issue fines of between 50 and 600 euros.

