Next Friday (August 27), Pollensa will receive the proclamation of being one of the 'Pueblos más Bonitos de España', most beautiful villages in Spain. Pollensa was formally incorporated into this network in January last year. However, the proclamation had to be delayed because of the pandemic.

Pollensa's mayor, Tomeu Cifre, will be handed the plaque at a ceremony to be held in the Sant Domingo Cloister. Tourism councillor Maria Buades says that this is a "very important recognition" for promoting Pollensa at a national and international level.

In order to be incorporated into the network, Pollensa had to pass an audit of forty elements required by the judges. Only twenty per cent of applicants achieve this.

The audit includes the care of heritage, the harmony of materials for buildings, cleanliness and conservation, care of green areas, cultural activities and attention to traditions.

Until 2020, Fornalutx was the only village in Mallorca (or the Balearics) in the network. Both Pollensa and Alcudia were admitted at the same time.

Buades adds that visitors to Pollensa seek a tranquil environment. They want to learn about local products and to enjoy the sea and the mountains. She stresses the commitment to sustainable tourism, highlighting, for example, the extension of hiking routes and the ornithological interpretation centre in Puerto Pollensa.