Fines were handed out for breaches of Covid regulations.

Fines were handed out for breaches of Covid regulations.

21-08-2021GERMAN G. LAMA
Andrew Ede

Andrew Ede

Last week on these pages, I highlighted an illegal party that was held at a rented villa on the Camí Llenaire between the village and the port. Those attending, around forty, refused to leave. The local police and Guardia Civil, who had arrived at three in the morning, waited until people left and booked them all.

Further to this, the same situation arose the following night at another rented villa. This time 35 people were fined. Moreover, they had refused to turn off the loud music, which went on until 6am.

Of a rather different nature was a party at the Creueta mirador in Formentor. Environment agents accompanied the Guardia Civil, and twenty fines were handed out for breaches of Covid regulations.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.