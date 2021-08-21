Last week on these pages, I highlighted an illegal party that was held at a rented villa on the Camí Llenaire between the village and the port. Those attending, around forty, refused to leave. The local police and Guardia Civil, who had arrived at three in the morning, waited until people left and booked them all.

Further to this, the same situation arose the following night at another rented villa. This time 35 people were fined. Moreover, they had refused to turn off the loud music, which went on until 6am.

Of a rather different nature was a party at the Creueta mirador in Formentor. Environment agents accompanied the Guardia Civil, and twenty fines were handed out for breaches of Covid regulations.