A generally clear day with temperatures reaching a maximum of 31 degrees Centigrade. There will be easterly and north easterly winds.

Night-time temperaratures will remain the same.

Top temperatures from Sunday:

Tmáx (ºC) hoy en #IllesBaleares:#Mallorca

38 Llucmajor

37 S.Bonet

37 Palma Univ

37 Sta Maria

37 Aerop.Palma

37 P.Palma

36 Binissalem

36 Llucmajor, Cap B.

36 Porreres

36 Calvià

35 Campos

35 Petra

34 Lluc

34 Andratx

34 Campos, Salines

34 C St Pere

34 Pollença

33 Sa Pobla

33 Sa Pobla
33 Artà

Minimum temperatures today:

T mín ºC hoy en #IllesBalears

en #Mallorca:

26 Palma, Portopí

26 Far de Capdepera

26 Portocolom

25 Muro

25 Son Bonet, Aeropuerto

25 Banyalbufar

25 Port de Pollença

25 Pollença

25 Colònia de Sant Pere

25 Santanyí

24 Sóller, Puerto

24 Sóller, Puerto
24 Sa Pobla

Weather forecast for next few days: