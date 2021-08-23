A generally clear day with temperatures reaching a maximum of 31 degrees Centigrade. There will be easterly and north easterly winds.
Night-time temperaratures will remain the same.
Top temperatures from Sunday:
Tmáx (ºC) hoy en #IllesBaleares:#Mallorca— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) August 22, 2021
38 Llucmajor
37 S.Bonet
37 Palma Univ
37 Sta Maria
37 Aerop.Palma
37 P.Palma
36 Binissalem
36 Llucmajor, Cap B.
36 Porreres
36 Calvià
35 Campos
35 Petra
34 Lluc
34 Andratx
34 Campos, Salines
34 C St Pere
34 Pollença
33 Sa Pobla
33 Artà pic.twitter.com/UCnGfQw2XJ
Minimum temperatures today:
T mín ºC hoy en #IllesBalears— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) August 23, 2021
en #Mallorca:
26 Palma, Portopí
26 Far de Capdepera
26 Portocolom
25 Muro
25 Son Bonet, Aeropuerto
25 Banyalbufar
25 Port de Pollença
25 Pollença
25 Colònia de Sant Pere
25 Santanyí
24 Sóller, Puerto
24 Sa Pobla pic.twitter.com/I4aRLVoaBe
Weather forecast for next few days:
Baleares/Balears, TIEMPO PREVISTO/TEMPS PREVIST, https://t.co/mztElFqRxN pic.twitter.com/2TMyuHCbRe— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) August 23, 2021
